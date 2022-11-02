Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ (RBA) “Negative” Rating Reiterated at OTR Global

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “negative” rating reiterated by research analysts at OTR Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of RBA traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 110.0% in the first quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.