Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.46.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

