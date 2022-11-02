Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $316.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.35 and a 200-day moving average of $345.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.50.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

