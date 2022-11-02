Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,913 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at $43,429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 372.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $21,824,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,060,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE:ARW opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

