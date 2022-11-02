Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,253 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after acquiring an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CVS opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

