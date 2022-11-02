Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth $41,513,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

