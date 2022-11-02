Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $270,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,260 shares of company stock worth $8,881,468. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

