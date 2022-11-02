Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,602,000 after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.