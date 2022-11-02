Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $412.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.