RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 13.1%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) rose 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 226,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,672,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
RLX Technology Trading Up 15.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.