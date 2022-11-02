RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 13.1%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) rose 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 226,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,672,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

RLX Technology Trading Up 15.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

