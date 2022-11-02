RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 6.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 177,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,916,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
RLX Technology Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
