RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 6.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 177,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,916,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in RLX Technology by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,621,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 457,842 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,379,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 360,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

