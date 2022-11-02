Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $148.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.56. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

