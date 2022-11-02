Royal Bank of Canada Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $135.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.64.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 44,438 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

