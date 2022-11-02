Royal Bank of Canada Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.10.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 185,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,515. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.61. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.31 and a 1 year high of C$24.80.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

