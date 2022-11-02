Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$52.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.