Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,950,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 5.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $866,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,320,000 after buying an additional 815,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,159. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

