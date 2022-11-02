Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Royal Financial Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.
About Royal Financial
Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Financial (RYFL)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.