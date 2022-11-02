Royce & Associates LP Buys 40,000 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ooma were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 257.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 5.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 23.5% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,559,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,335 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 25.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 21.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ooma stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

