Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.26% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,101 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 242,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 340,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 188,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.3 %

TMHC stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.