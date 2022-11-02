Royce & Associates LP Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,759 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.71% of QCR worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCRH. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $858.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

