Royce & Associates LP Has $7.31 Million Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.66% of Camtek worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 77.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Camtek from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

