Royce & Associates LP Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,231 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PHM opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

