Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 3.2 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.