Royce & Associates LP Sells 110,753 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 110,753 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.13% of PDC Energy worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,478,000 after buying an additional 200,373 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,232,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $472,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $472,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,610. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDCE opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.