Royce & Associates LP Sells 125,952 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,952 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.89% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson purchased 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

