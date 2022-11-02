Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,805 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 178,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 47,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 500,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 89,924 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock remained flat at $8.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,256. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.56.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

