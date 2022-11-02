RS Group (LON:RS1) Shares Down 1.4%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 958.50 ($11.08) and last traded at GBX 958.50 ($11.08). Approximately 1,050,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,212,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 972 ($11.24).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS1 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($13.87) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.26) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,246 ($14.41).

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.20.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.