Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CEO Sells $7,215,673.50 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.17. 732,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $89.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

