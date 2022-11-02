RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RYU Apparel Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.26 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Company Profile

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

