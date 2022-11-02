Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $4.95 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $4.95 or 0.00024008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $103.04 million and $120,446.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00132521 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00232306 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00067408 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004515 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.40850496 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $117,530.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

