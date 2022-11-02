Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Salem Media Group has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

SALM stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

