Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.45.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $159.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a PE ratio of 295.96, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,876 shares of company stock worth $12,386,637. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

