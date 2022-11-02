Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
