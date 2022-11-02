Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.24-$7.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sanofi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

