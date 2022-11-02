Santos FC Fan Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29.73 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $11.56 or 0.00056446 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $52.62 million and $29.73 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.20 or 0.31317598 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012232 BTC.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

