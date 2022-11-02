SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.12-$12.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.03. 14,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.73.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SBA Communications by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,234 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in SBA Communications by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

