Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,732 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 10.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $131,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

TD stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $64.69. 78,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,019. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

