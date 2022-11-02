Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $29.71 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,150 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 2.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Restaurant Brands International worth $29,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 766,687 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,185,000 after buying an additional 638,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,844,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 496,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QSR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 96,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,541. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

