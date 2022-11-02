Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $55.15 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 73,056 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up 4.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $55,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tobam boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 270,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 999,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. 7,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCI. Desjardins reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

