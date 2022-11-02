Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 74,150 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,150 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 2.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Restaurant Brands International worth $29,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,982,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 65.7% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 34,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.2 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.69. 96,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,541. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

