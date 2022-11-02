Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 276,430 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 276,430 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 2.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Cenovus Energy worth $36,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,136,000 after buying an additional 1,990,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 61.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 154,398 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 1,050,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

