Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 29,013 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,013 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises 1.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
NYSE TECK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. 283,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.