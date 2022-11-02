Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 29,013 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,013 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises 1.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. 283,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

