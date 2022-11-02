Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 29,013 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 764,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,013 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for 1.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $23,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 13.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,270,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on TECK shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

