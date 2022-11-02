Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Cut by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,645 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 2.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 19.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. 103,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,872,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.99.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

