Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,905 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,193,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,848,000. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. 17,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,142. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

