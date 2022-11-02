Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of STNG stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.