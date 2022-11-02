Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 160,825 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 160,825 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $126,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.93. 188,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

