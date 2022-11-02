Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 6,609 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

TSM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.68. 280,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,786,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

