Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 1.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $34,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,687. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.44. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $110.63.

