Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,315 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $90,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE QSR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. 45,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

